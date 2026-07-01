Wall Street Dips Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Lower On Wednesday As Fresh Usiran Tensions Cast Doubt Over Peace In The Middle East

Wall Street experienced a rocky opening on Wednesday, driven by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. This development has sparked doubts about stability in the Middle East as the second half of 2026 begins.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 88 points, a 0.17% drop, reaching 52,231.18 at open. Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 20.5 points, or 0.27%, bringing it to 7,478.84.

The Nasdaq Composite faced a more significant decline, dropping 174.2 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 26,039.507. These figures underscore market uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions.