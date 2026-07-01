Wall Street Dips Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday due to heightened U.S.-Iran tensions, raising concerns about peace in the Middle East. The Dow Jones fell 88 points, S&P 500 dropped 20.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 174.2 points at the start of the second half of 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Lower On Wednesday As Fresh Usiran Tensions Cast Doubt Over Peace In The Middle East | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:02 IST
Wall Street Dips Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions
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Wall Street experienced a rocky opening on Wednesday, driven by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. This development has sparked doubts about stability in the Middle East as the second half of 2026 begins.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 88 points, a 0.17% drop, reaching 52,231.18 at open. Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 20.5 points, or 0.27%, bringing it to 7,478.84.

The Nasdaq Composite faced a more significant decline, dropping 174.2 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 26,039.507. These figures underscore market uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions.

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