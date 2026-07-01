Economic Trends: June Job Market Reflects Sluggish Growth

In June, U.S. private payrolls witnessed a modest rise, marking an increase of 98,000 jobs, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This fell short of economists' expectations of 118,000 and showed a decrease from May's 122,000 gain. The report highlights a balanced labor market.

The services sector led job growth, adding 96,000 positions, predominantly in education and health services. Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality saw minimal gains, perhaps unaffected by the FIFA World Cup. The goods-producing sector saw marginal growth, adding 2,000 jobs as construction and manufacturing gains were offset by losses in natural resources and mining.

Data suggests slower job creation amid existing market challenges like labor supply constraints and technological shifts. Despite this, planned layoffs have decreased significantly. With a steady unemployment rate of 4.3%, market indicators hint at potential stability with limited growth in the coming months.