Nike's Stumbling Path to Recovery: Can 'Win Now' Plan Revitalize Growth?

Nike shares fell by 2% in early trading on Wednesday as concerns grew about the slower-than-expected turnaround at the world's leading sportswear manufacturer. Nearly two years into Elliott Hill's leadership to rejuvenate growth, company performance remains mixed.

Although fourth-quarter revenues modestly exceeded expectations, sales in China saw a 17% decline. This underscores challenges in the company's recovery strategy, as indicated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez. Nike's international sales trends persist as weak, with an optimistic rebound projected only for fiscal 2028.

Facing competition from companies like Anta and Li Ning, Nike is refocusing efforts under Hill, emphasizing sports and innovation. However, signs of stabilization are beginning to appear, with new product launches and World Cup marketing creating momentum.