RBI Kicks Off 74th Manufacturing Sector Survey: A Key Tool for Economic Analysis

The Reserve Bank of India has initiated the 74th edition of its Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) for the manufacturing sector. Scheduled for the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, this survey aims to collect detailed operational data directly from domestic manufacturers.

Since its inception in 2008, OBICUS has offered valuable insights into the sector by gathering quarterly data on parameters like orders, inventories, and capacity utilization. For the April-June 2026 period, the RBI's survey will capture various metrics, including new and pending orders, inventory classifications, and the production measured against installed capacity.

The data won’t just catalog production figures and inventory reports; it will also analyze reasons behind shifts in manufacturing output and potential capacity changes. Moreover, the RBI depends on this data for formulating monetary policy decisions, ensuring a comprehensive picture of the sector’s performance is obtained.

Participation in OBICUS extends beyond pre-selected companies, as other manufacturers can also partake by downloading the survey form from RBI's official site. Responses can be submitted via email, ensuring a streamlined collection process and a broad representation of the industry's state.