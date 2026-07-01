RBI Appoints Ravi Shankar as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced Ravi Shankar's appointment as an Executive Director (ED) beginning July 1. Shankar brings over 30 years of experience at the RBI, where he has held key leadership roles. The appointment was officially confirmed in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Before this promotion, Shankar served as the Adviser-In-Charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management, which he will now supervise as ED. The central bank emphasized his extensive background in areas like corporate and banking statistics, government securities, and debt management.

Aside from his operational responsibilities, Shankar has been a vital force in India's economic data landscape, serving on multiple committees. He holds a Master’s Degree in Statistics from Banaras Hindu University and other relevant qualifications, solidifying his pedigree for the role.