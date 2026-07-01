Deadly Fire Engulfs Antwerp Apartment Building

At Least People Were Killed In A Fire In A Storey Apartment Tower In The Belgian City Of Antwerp On Wednesday

A devastating fire swept through a 10-storey apartment tower in Antwerp, Belgium, resulting in at least five fatalities, according to local police on Wednesday.

Witnesses described harrowing escape attempts from the inferno before emergency crews were able to assist. An octogenarian resident recounted narrowly escaping with her pet, while others were trapped until firefighters rescued them using ladders.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the fire, which adds to a troubling pattern of serious blazes in the region. Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed condolences on social media, emphasizing empathy for the victims.