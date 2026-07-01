Deadly Fire Engulfs Antwerp Apartment Building

A fire in a 10-storey apartment tower in Antwerp, Belgium, has killed at least five people. Survivors described a desperate struggle to escape before emergency services arrived. The incident is part of a series of recent fires in Belgium, with causes yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least People Were Killed In A Fire In A Storey Apartment Tower In The Belgian City Of Antwerp On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:08 IST
Deadly Fire Engulfs Antwerp Apartment Building
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A devastating fire swept through a 10-storey apartment tower in Antwerp, Belgium, resulting in at least five fatalities, according to local police on Wednesday.

Witnesses described harrowing escape attempts from the inferno before emergency crews were able to assist. An octogenarian resident recounted narrowly escaping with her pet, while others were trapped until firefighters rescued them using ladders.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the fire, which adds to a troubling pattern of serious blazes in the region. Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed condolences on social media, emphasizing empathy for the victims.

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