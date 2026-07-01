Allegations Rock Trinamool Congress: Medical Camps Fraud Exposed

In a bombshell revelation, West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan has leveled serious charges against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of perpetuating fraud in medical camps. Khan alleges that during the tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, interns were forced to act as senior doctors under a prevailing 'threat culture' at these camps.

Speaking to ANI, Khan claims that the public was misled as Ayurvedic doctors were posed as allopathic specialists, raising ethical concerns about medical practices under the TMC-led administration. He asserts, "TMC means scam, fraud, and deception," highlighting the purported disparity in qualifications presented at these camps.

Khan further targets TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of orchestrating these activities with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's support. Asserting an end to such malpractices, Khan emphasizes a new era of accountability is dawning in West Bengal's medical institutions.