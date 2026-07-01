Nike's Turnaround: A Bumpy Path to Revival

Nike's shares climbed despite challenges, reflecting investor optimism in potential profit margin recovery under CEO Elliott Hill. Sales in China declined significantly, and the turnaround remains slow, with sportswear and international markets showing weak trends. Nike aims to refocus on premium offerings and strengthen wholesale relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nike Shares Rose More Than On Wednesday As Investors Welcomed Early Signs Of Profit Margin Improvement | Updated: 01-07-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 20:10 IST
Nike's Turnaround: A Bumpy Path to Revival
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Nike's stock rose over 3% on Wednesday as investors showed optimism regarding improving profit margins, despite ongoing challenges for CEO Elliott Hill in revitalizing the brand two years into his leadership. The company reported a slight fourth-quarter revenue increase while facing a 17% sales drop in China and anticipates further declines in the first half of fiscal 2027.

Analysts like Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group noted Nike's slow recovery, particularly in sportswear and international markets, with substantial market share lost to competitors Anta, Li Ning, and Hoka. Despite a 35% drop in stock value this year, Nike's shares increased to $42.44 in morning trading, reversing premarket losses.

Nike is shifting focus back to premium sports products, managing inventory more strictly, and strengthening wholesale partnerships. Although quarterly gross margins fell slightly year-on-year to 40.2%, a modest increase is expected soon. With planned footwear launches and stronger marketing related to the World Cup, experts like Jefferies see potential despite challenges in sportswear and Chinese markets.

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