Microfinance Sector Poised for Robust Growth Amid Diversification

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are on track to achieve notable growth in their assets under management (AUM) this fiscal year, with predictions indicating a 20% expansion. This is a marked increase from the modest 4% growth observed in the previous year, as reported by Crisil Ratings on Wednesday.

The anticipated rise in AUM is largely attributed to a recovery in traditional microfinance lending, projected to grow by 13%, alongside an accelerated push into non-microfinance loans such as gold, MSME, and property loans, states the report.

According to Malvika Bhotika, Director at Crisil Ratings, the sector's portfolio reflects lower risks, indicating improved stability. As MFIs continue diversifying their offerings, the Reserve Bank of India's policy changes have facilitated this shift, providing a buffer against potential socio-political and climatic challenges.