Dollar Steady as Markets Eye U.S. Jobs Data Amid Yen Watch

The dollar remained stable with markets focused on upcoming U.S. jobs data for insights into rate forecasts. Meanwhile, the yen's deterioration to four-decade lows against the dollar prompted speculation about potential intervention. The U.S. job market continues to strengthen, influencing expectations for Federal Reserve policy actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Held Tight Ranges On Thursday As Markets Awaited Key Us Jobs Data For Clues On The Rates Outlook | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:15 IST
Dollar Steady as Markets Eye U.S. Jobs Data Amid Yen Watch
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The dollar held steady in tight trading ranges on Thursday as global markets anticipated crucial U.S. jobs data, evaluating potential impacts on interest rate policies. Amid this backdrop, the yen plunged to a 40-year low against the dollar, keeping traders vigilant for signals of intervention.

The dollar index, which benchmarks the greenback's performance against other major currencies like the yen and euro, slightly dipped to 101.32. Economists surveyed by Reuters predict U.S. job gains of 110,000 for June with an unchanged unemployment rate of 4.3%. Positively surprising payroll figures could fuel a dollar surge.

Concerns also focused on Japan, where the yen showed a modest recovery by increasing 0.23% to 162.18 per dollar after hitting a record low. Speculation is rife that Japan might intervene, especially with Tokyo discreetly planning efforts to curb speculative bets against a beleaguered yen.

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