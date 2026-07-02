Yen's Rollercoaster: Japan's Calculated Moves to Tame its Currency

The Yen Jumped Suddenly Against The Dollar On Thursday

The yen experienced a sudden jump against the dollar on Thursday, amid speculation of Japanese intervention to strengthen its persistently weak currency.

Traders saw the dollar fall by up to 0.9% to 161.115 yen before stabilizing at 161.85, a 0.45% drop. This market movement left analysts questioning whether Japanese authorities had stepped in, as the shift was less pronounced than previous interventions.

Ahead of U.S. payroll data and a looming holiday, market players remained on edge. Japanese authorities have opted to abandon the practice of telegraphing intervention risks, choosing instead a targeted approach against speculators, without setting a precise exchange-rate intervention level.