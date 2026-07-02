Yen's Rollercoaster: Japan's Calculated Moves to Tame its Currency
The yen surged against the dollar, spiking speculation about potential Japanese intervention to bolster the weak currency. Despite previous interventions, the dollar fell and then settled at 161.85 yen. Japanese officials are adapting strategies to ward off speculative attacks without indicating a specific trigger exchange-rate level.
The yen experienced a sudden jump against the dollar on Thursday, amid speculation of Japanese intervention to strengthen its persistently weak currency.
Traders saw the dollar fall by up to 0.9% to 161.115 yen before stabilizing at 161.85, a 0.45% drop. This market movement left analysts questioning whether Japanese authorities had stepped in, as the shift was less pronounced than previous interventions.
Ahead of U.S. payroll data and a looming holiday, market players remained on edge. Japanese authorities have opted to abandon the practice of telegraphing intervention risks, choosing instead a targeted approach against speculators, without setting a precise exchange-rate intervention level.