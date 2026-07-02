World Bank Backs Tajikistan Water and Irrigation Upgrade

The World Bank has approved a US$75 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to modernize Tajikistan's water and irrigation systems, helping improve agricultural productivity and strengthen rural livelihoods. The Second Strengthening Water and Irrigation Management (SWIM-2) project is expected to benefit around 470,000 farmers and rural residents by upgrading irrigation services and supporting reforms that improve water resource management across the country.

The project will rehabilitate and modernize irrigation infrastructure serving 100,000 hectares of agricultural land while introducing institutional reforms that improve the planning, management, and delivery of irrigation services across Tajikistan's river basins.

Modern infrastructure to boost food security and jobs

SWIM-2 will rehabilitate at least 20 pumping stations and upgrade major gravity irrigation infrastructure, including the Dangara diversion tunnel and the Beshkent hydrotechnical facility. These improvements are expected to increase water conveyance efficiency from 60% to 80%, while generating cumulative energy savings of 65,000 megawatt-hours. The upgrades are also projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 29,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

The investment is expected to create about 8,160 new and better-paid jobs, strengthen the climate resilience of 180,000 existing agricultural livelihoods, and improve food security for an estimated 200,000 people. World Bank Country Manager for Tajikistan Gael Raballand said modernising irrigation systems would help unlock the country's agricultural potential while building a stronger and more resilient economy.

Reforms and international support strengthen the project

Alongside infrastructure improvements, the project will support the digital transformation of Tajikistan's national water and irrigation management systems, strengthen Water User Associations and Basin Irrigation Scheme Administrations, and establish a Carbon Finance Programme to help attract climate finance in the future.

The project has also secured strong international backing. The OPEC Fund for International Development and the Islamic Development Bank have each pledged US$50 million in co-financing for infrastructure works, bringing the potential total value of the programme to around US$175 million, subject to final confirmation. Technical and analytical support has been provided through the Central Asia Water and Energy Program (CAWEP) Multi-Donor Trust Fund. The World Bank currently finances 25 projects worth US$1.93 billion in Tajikistan, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has an investment portfolio of US$69 million supporting seven private sector clients.