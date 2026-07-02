Strengthening Ties: Japan and India Forge Strategic Partnerships

In a significant stride towards reinforcing their strategic partnership, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday highlighted the importance of joint initiatives with India. Emphasizing the role of both nations as leading global economies, Takaichi asserted that today’s agreements would pave the way for regional peace and progress.

Delivering her statement, Takaichi underscored the shared priorities of India and Japan, noting their position as major democracies and markets in the Indo-Pacific region. She announced that a focus on strategic cooperation, especially in light of the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy, would be key to their collaboration.

Several memorandums of cooperation were signed, including those in the fields of geology, pharmaceuticals, and energy. These joint ventures mark an essential step in deepening the special partnership between India and Japan, further solidified during Takaichi's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This visit coincides with the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, a platform to review mutual interests and regional challenges.