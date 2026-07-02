S&P 500: A Resilient Comeback Amid Market Fluctuations

The Sp Suffered Its First Monthly Decline Since March Last Month

The S&P 500 recently faced its first monthly dip since March, but experts suggest an optimistic outlook in the broader view. Despite this setback, the index posted a 14% surge in the second quarter, marking its best performance since the mid-2020 pandemic rebound.

In the first half of 2026, the index rose about 9.5%, echoing the strong first-half growth seen in 2024. The 50-day moving average—a key momentum gauge for traders—recently saw the index dip, only for a quick recovery, suggesting a bullish market sentiment.

Although potential new highs loom, resistance levels could present challenges, with major selling pressure anticipated near 7,530 and 7,578. A slip below the rising moving average might trigger additional downward pressure, though support could reignite a positive market response.