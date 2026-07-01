India’s Corn Exports Surge to Three-Year High Amid Lower Freight Costs

India's corn exports are poised to reach a three-year high due to record production and competitive pricing. Asian countries, including Vietnam and Nepal, increased purchases amid rising global freight costs. Total 2026 exports could double 2025 figures, though future momentum depends on crop yield and rainfall conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Corn Exports Are Set To Climb To A Threeyear High This Year | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:40 IST
India’s Corn Exports Surge to Three-Year High Amid Lower Freight Costs

India's corn exports are anticipated to soar to a three-year peak this year, fueled by record production and reduced freight charges that enhance its competitiveness in the Asian market.

Countries such as Vietnam, Nepal, and Bangladesh ramped up their purchases in the first five months of the year. This trend occurred as global freight expenses surged post the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, according to industry experts.

India's export volume reached 1.08 million metric tons in early 2026, up from the previous year's figures. Expectations are high that exports could hit 1.8 million tons by the end of the year, driven by robust demand from ethanol producers and favorable future harvests, contingent on weather conditions.

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