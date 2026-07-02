Germany's Reform Agenda: A Decisive First Step
Deutsche Bank's CEO Christian Sewing emphasized the significance of recent reform packages in Germany as a crucial initial move. He urged for sustained momentum and further implementation to initiate more reforms. Sewing's statement highlights the importance of continued progress in the country's economic policies.
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing highlighted the significance of Germany's recent reforms as a critical initial step, during his statement on Thursday.
Sewing stressed the need to keep up the momentum to ensure the effective implementation of the pension, tax, and labor reforms.
He urged policymakers to consider this as a starting point for initiating further reforms, emphasizing the importance of continued progress in Germany's economic landscape.
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