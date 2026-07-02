Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Data Anticipation

Wall Street futures displayed mixed movements on Thursday as investors braced for the release of the June employment report. Meanwhile, negotiations to resolve the Middle East conflict stagnated, weighing down investor sentiment.

During a volatile session on Wednesday, primary indexes closed lower. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh acknowledged reduced inflation risks, but confirmed adherence to the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target, dismissing expectations of a relaxed monetary policy. This came amidst calls from U.S. President Donald Trump for reduced borrowing rates, a criticism also leveled at Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell.

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, led by macro research head Jim Reid, the third quarter commenced with uncertainty in markets but retained investor optimism. As the U.S. Fed is anticipated to approve at least one rate hike this year, stable labor market data could provide more latitude for containing inflation without severe employment impact. Additionally, the lack of progress between the U.S. and Iran post-indirect talks added to investor concerns. Focus now shifts to the nonfarm payrolls report for insights into labor market health, with projections showing a potential 110,000 job increase. However, distortions from FIFA World Cup-related hiring are possible. Greater emphasis will likely be on the forthcoming June CPI report.