Germany Revolutionizes Spy Agency Powers in Cybersecurity Overhaul

Germany is planning a significant reform of its intelligence agencies, granting them enhanced powers to counter cyber threats. This includes abilities to hack, disrupt, and deceive foreign attackers. The overhaul aims to strengthen Germany's cyber defenses against increasing threats, particularly from Russia, by rewriting legal frameworks and introducing new operational powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Plans To Give Its Spy Agencies Powers To Hack | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:15 IST
Germany Revolutionizes Spy Agency Powers in Cybersecurity Overhaul
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Germany is set to empower its intelligence agencies with new capabilities in a historic post-war reform effort. The proposed draft law, seen by Reuters, aims to bolster Germany's defenses against cyber and hybrid threats by authorizing its agencies to hack, disrupt, and deceive foreign attackers.

Historically, German spy agencies have been more restricted than their international counterparts, largely operating under stringent regulatory limits to prevent any single security entity from gaining excessive state power. The shift in policy marks a response to perceived heightened risks, notably those associated with Russia, as Berlin seeks the ability to not only observe but also actively counter threats.

The legislative overhaul will redefine legal frameworks for Germany's domestic and foreign intelligence operations, introducing a unified structure for covert actions, particularly online. Newly recognized threat categories will enable a spectrum of operational responses, including monitoring, hacking into foreign IT systems, and distributing disinformation under predefined situations. These measures are intended to address cyber operations and reinforce Germany's state security infrastructure effectively.

The draft law additionally enshrines protocols for using state spyware and conducting extensive surveillance, with new enforcement mechanisms demanding compliance from telecommunications and digital platforms, with significant penalties for non-compliance. Oversight will be consolidated under a new Independent Control Council to streamline approval processes for intensive home surveillance and undercover operations.

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