Karnataka's Voter List Controversy: A Threat to Democratic Rights?

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre criticizes the ongoing voter list revision as undemocratic. The state Assembly session is postponed due to the process. The government demands the Election Commission extend the timeline and address discrepancies. The Chief Minister confirms the scrutiny will occupy legislators until August, affecting the legislative schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:26 IST
Karnataka's Voter List Controversy: A Threat to Democratic Rights?
Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is embroiled in controversy as Minister Eshwar Khandre lambasts the recent voter list revision exercise, marking it as a significant affront to democracy and constitutional values. According to Khandre, the decision to compile a new voter list decades post-independence jeopardizes voter rights, excluding thousands of eligible citizens.

The Minister emphasized his dedication to safeguarding democratic principles, stating, "We are fighting for the people's rights. Every eligible voter must be enlisted." Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the deferment of the state Assembly session to August to accommodate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

The SIR process, set to continue until July 29, remains a focal point for officials and legislators. The Karnataka Cabinet has called for a thorough review by the Election Commission, pushing for a timeline extension and a detailed explanation of the process. This critical review is intended to mitigate undue administrative pressure and ensure transparency.

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