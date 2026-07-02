2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kane's Late Brace Sparks Fierce Competition

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot heats up as Harry Kane's late goals against Congo put him in close competition with top contenders like Mbappe, Messi, and Haaland. With several top players within striking distance, the contest for the tournament's top scorer is intense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:34 IST
2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kane's Late Brace Sparks Fierce Competition
England's Harry Kane celebrating after scoring the team's first goal against Congo DR. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

England's iconic striker Harry Kane has injected new excitement into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race with a dramatic late brace against Congo DR, leveling scores with Erling Haaland and edging closer to current leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Kane's masterful goals in the 75th and 86th minute turned the tide for England, allowing them to defeat Congo DR 2-1 after trailing for much of the match.

The ongoing World Cup has showcased thrilling performances, with Kylian Mbappe leading the Golden Boot standings by scoring six goals and providing two assists across four matches. His stellar performance includes scoring twice in games against Senegal and Iraq, further boosting his position among World Cup all-time scorers, trailing behind only Lionel Messi.

Messi, at the age of 38, has continued his legacy with memorable performances, including a hat-trick against Algeria, making him the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick. With six goals in the tournament so far, Messi remains a strong contender in the Golden Boot race, competing closely with Mbappe and others. Notably, players like Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele, and Vinicius Junior also remain in contention, ensuring the competition for top scorer remains fierce as the tournament advances.

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