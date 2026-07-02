Thrilling Victories and Major Upsets: Wimbledon Day 4 Highlights

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Swiatek Beats Pliskova Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Dominated Finalist Karolina Pliskova For A Victory Struff Battles Past Nakashima Germanys Janlennard Struff

On Thursday, the fourth day of Wimbledon saw thrilling matches unfold under sunny skies. Spectators were treated to a dominant performance by defending champion Iga Swiatek, who defeated Karolina Pliskova with a resounding 6-1 6-3 victory.

In men's singles, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff overcame a fierce battle against Brandon Nakashima, eventually securing victory in a five-set thriller that lasted over four hours. This win sets him up against Russian eighth seed Daniil Medvedev in the next round.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys cruised past British wildcard Katie Swan, while last year's quarter-finalist Liudmila Samsonova advanced after defeating Diana Shnaider. The day's play, attended by Princess Kate, was a showcase of skill and resilience as both upsets and smooth advances defined the narrative.