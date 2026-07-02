Thrilling Victories and Major Upsets: Wimbledon Day 4 Highlights
On the fourth day of Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys secured decisive victories. Notable matches included Jan-Lennard Struff's marathon win over Brandon Nakashima and Liudmila Samsonova's triumph against Diana Shnaider. The day featured high drama as players like Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur advanced smoothly.
On Thursday, the fourth day of Wimbledon saw thrilling matches unfold under sunny skies. Spectators were treated to a dominant performance by defending champion Iga Swiatek, who defeated Karolina Pliskova with a resounding 6-1 6-3 victory.
In men's singles, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff overcame a fierce battle against Brandon Nakashima, eventually securing victory in a five-set thriller that lasted over four hours. This win sets him up against Russian eighth seed Daniil Medvedev in the next round.
Meanwhile, Madison Keys cruised past British wildcard Katie Swan, while last year's quarter-finalist Liudmila Samsonova advanced after defeating Diana Shnaider. The day's play, attended by Princess Kate, was a showcase of skill and resilience as both upsets and smooth advances defined the narrative.