Wimbledon Day Four: Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Performances

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Eala Defeats Serenas Conqueror Joint Filipino Th Seed Alexandra Eala Ousted Australias Maya Joint Who Ended Serena Williams Singles Comeback In The Last Round In A Victory The Yearold Will Face Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Next Swiatek Beats Pliskova Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Dominated Finalist Karolina Pliskova For A Victory Struff Battles Past Nakashima Germanys Janlennard Struff

On the eventful fourth day of Wimbledon, Filipino 29th seed Alexandra Eala made headlines by defeating Australia's Maya Joint, who had previously ended Serena Williams' singles comeback.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek delivered a phenomenal performance, winning against Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 6-3. In a marathon match, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff edged past American Brandon Nakashima, securing a grueling victory after over four hours.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys, Liudmila Samsonova, and Alex de Minaur secured their spots in the third round, providing the spectators with a thrilling and action-packed day of tennis.