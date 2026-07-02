Royal Support at Wimbledon: Princess Kate Cheers on British Tennis Hopes

Princess Kate mingled with crowds at Wimbledon and supported British players, watching Arthur Fery's win and Katie Swan's loss. Fery expressed joy at playing in front of UK fans, while Swan was overpowered by Madison Keys. Kate engaged with fans and staff, displaying her enthusiasm for tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kate | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:59 IST
Royal Support at Wimbledon: Princess Kate Cheers on British Tennis Hopes
Princess of Wales

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, mingled with the crowd at Wimbledon on Thursday, lending her support to British hopefuls playing under the warm London sun.

In a blue trouser suit, the 44-year-old wife of Prince William watched Arthur Fery, one of the last British competitors, in his match against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen on Court 18. Fery, 23, secured a win with scores of 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-3. Fery, born in France, admitted he would have felt more nervous had he known royalty was present.

The Princess later moved to Court One with Andy Murray to watch Katie Swan face Madison Keys. Despite royal support, Swan lost 6-1, 6-4 to the powerful Keys, a recent Eastbourne titleholder. A passionate tennis fan, Kate also spoke with early-arriving fans and ticket office staff, sharing her enthusiasm for the sport.

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