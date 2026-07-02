Heat Wave Triggers Alarming Spike in Dutch Mortality
A severe heat wave last week resulted in approximately 480 additional deaths in the Netherlands, as revealed by Dutch health authorities. The extreme weather conditions have raised concerns about the nation's preparedness and response to climate-induced challenges.
Health authorities in the Netherlands have reported a staggering rise in mortality figures following last week's intense heat wave, with an additional 480 deaths recorded.
The extreme weather has spotlighted climate change-related vulnerabilities and prompted calls for increased readiness and adaptation measures.
The situation underscores urgent discussions about the country's capacity to manage climate-induced health emergencies.
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