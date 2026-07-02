Retired Inspector Caught in Madhya Pradesh Bribery Scandal

In Bhopal, the Lokayukta Police apprehended a retired Legal Metrology inspector for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe on behalf of a department deputy controller. The operation stemmed from allegations by a local fuel station owner regarding a demand for Rs 4 lakh to settle a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:50 IST
Retired Inspector Caught in Madhya Pradesh Bribery Scandal
Lokayukta team with accused (Photo / Lokayukta). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development in Bhopal, the Lokayukta Police on Thursday arrested a retired Legal Metrology inspector, Hariprasad Patel, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The bribe was allegedly taken on behalf of the in-charge Deputy Controller, Nasimuddin, as part of a corruption scandal engulfing the department.

The operation unfolded after Amit Singh Baghel, a fuel station operator, lodged a formal complaint in June, accusing Nasimuddin of demanding a hefty Rs 4 lakh bribe. The demand, according to Baghel, came after the Legal Metrology department sealed three nozzles at his petrol pump and filed a case against him. The bribe was purportedly for resolving the case and completing the stamping process.

In a well-coordinated operation, the Lokayukta Police’s trap team ambushed Patel at a restaurant near Board office square, catching him in the act of accepting the Rs 1 lakh bribe. This swift action has now led to further investigations, as authorities delve deeper into the corruption allegations involving the department's officials.

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