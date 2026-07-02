Swiatek Shines at Wimbledon, Ready for Round Three
Defending champion Iga Swiatek dominated former world number one Karolina Pliskova to advance to round three at Wimbledon. Despite Pliskova's efforts with powerful serves, Swiatek secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory, aiming to break the champion's curse and continue her Grand Slam success. Swiatek will now face Alexandra Eala.
Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, swiftly cleared a significant challenge at Wimbledon, defeating former world number one Karolina Pliskova with ease to secure a spot in round three on Thursday.
The 34-year-old Czech, Pliskova, showed glimpses of her formidable play despite nearly ending her career due to an ankle injury. However, her strong serves weren't enough against the dominant Swiatek, who triumphed 6-1, 6-3, and aims to overturn the decade-long champion's curse and retain her crown.
Swiatek, continuously showcasing her prowess in 26 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, will next compete against 29th seed Alexandra Eala of the Philippines after conquering Pliskova, with plans to further cement her legacy at Wimbledon.