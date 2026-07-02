Dollar Dips While Yen Yields: A Tale of Economic Fluctuations

The Dollar Fell Sharply On Thursday After The Closely Watched June Employment Report Showed Us Employers Added Far Fewer Jobs Than Expected

The U.S. dollar experienced a significant drop on Thursday following the much-anticipated June employment report, which revealed that employers added only 57,000 jobs instead of the expected 110,000. Consequently, unemployment decreased to 4.2% from 4.3%, causing markets to reassess their expectations regarding Federal Reserve policies.

In contrast, the Japanese yen soared as traders speculated on potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Reports indicated that Japan's Ministry of Finance was shifting its strategy, possibly abandoning its usual practice of signalling intervention risks. This speculation strengthened the yen by 0.91% against the dollar.

Skeptics suggest that official action might not have occurred yet, but the yen's rally suggests a targeted campaign could cause traders to reconsider betting against the currency. Capital flows related to the AI boom have also supported the dollar amidst these financial fluctuations.