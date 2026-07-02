Colombia's Financial Overhaul Under President-elect De La Espriella

Colombia's President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella has announced a strategic initiative to address the nation's burgeoning debt crisis. On Thursday, he directed the incoming Finance Minister Miguel Gomez to engage with major international banks and multilateral lenders in Washington.

The mission involves negotiating terms to refinance Colombia's substantial public debt, a critical step toward alleviating fiscal pressure. De La Espriella took to X to highlight that the country's net debt has reached unprecedented levels.

Refinancing is part of a broader set of measures De La Espriella intends to implement, aiming to restore fiscal order and rebuild trust in Colombia's economic stability.