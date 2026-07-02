Wall Street's Weekly Gains: Employment Report Calms Rate Hike Fears

Wall Street's main indexes are closing the week with gains as a June employment report cooled expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The report showed a slower job market, easing fears of inflation escalation, and led to mixed index performances, highlighting a challenging landscape for investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Were Mixed On Thursday In Choppy Trading But Were Headed For Weekly Gains | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:47 IST
Wall Street's Weekly Gains: Employment Report Calms Rate Hike Fears
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Wall Street's major indexes displayed mixed results on Thursday, facing choppy trading but ultimately heading for weekly gains. This movement was influenced by an unexpectedly soft June employment report, which tempered the likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, soaring by 378.14 points, was poised for its fourth consecutive weekly gain, marking its longest winning streak since October 2024. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite followed suit, aligning with the Dow's trajectory towards a week-end celebration.

A crucial element was the nonfarm payrolls report, revealing that the U.S. economy added 57,000 jobs last month, significantly below the forecast of 110,000. This deviation placed a spotlight on the Federal Reserve's policy considerations, especially as market watchers noted that the report avoided exacerbating inflation worries, potentially influencing a more cautious approach to interest rate adjustments.

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