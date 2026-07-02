Germany's New Economic Reforms: A Pathway to Recovery?

A Latenight Deal Agreed By Chancellor Friedrich Merzs Ruling Coalition On A Longawaited Package Of Reforms Has The Potential To Give Germanys Anaemic Economy A Shot In The Arm If Implemented Fully And Quickly

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition has struck a late-night agreement on a wide-ranging reform package intended to breathe new life into Germany's sluggish economy, according to economists and business leaders.

The measures include reducing bureaucracy, providing tax relief to families, offering more flexible job contracts, and stimulating housing investment. These come in addition to the recent proposal to enhance the state pension with a capital element and gradually raise the retirement age.

While the package received both praise and criticism, effective implementation is crucial for achieving the desired economic boost. Failure to deliver could lead to public frustration and bolster support for the far-right AfD party, experts warn.