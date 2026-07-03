Delayed KNDS IPO Highlights Defence Industry Challenges Amid Europe's Rearmament
Tank maker KNDS delayed its IPO due to market volatility and unease in the defence sector, exacerbated by conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. Concerns about execution and market downturns have affected peers like Rheinmetall. KNDS will reconsider going public when conditions improve, possibly not before 2026.
PARIS—Tank maker KNDS has delayed its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) amid a turbulent market environment, driven by ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.
The firm had initially planned to list on the Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges but postponed as investor interest waned.
This postponement reflects broader concerns about the defence sector's capacity to meet rising military demands across Europe.
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