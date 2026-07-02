India and Japan Strengthen Ties with AI, Metals, and Defence Pacts

India and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, metals, energy, and defense. This agreement follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The collaboration is aimed at bolstering economic security and building on previous commitments for investment and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India And Japan Agreed On Thursday To Boost Cooperation In Artificial Intelligence | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:28 IST
India and Japan Strengthen Ties with AI, Metals, and Defence Pacts
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India and Japan have taken significant steps to bolster their partnership, focusing on crucial sectors like artificial intelligence, metals, energy, and defense. The new agreements were formalized during high-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi.

'Japan and India will leverage each other's strengths to grow strong and prosperous together,' Takaichi emphasized in her address to the media. This visit follows Modi's trip to Tokyo last year, where Japan pledged to more than double its investment in India, underscoring the robust economic linkages between the two nations.

The discussions covered a wide spectrum of India-Japan relations, with both countries highlighting the urgent need for cooperation given global challenges. Landmark agreements on economic security, energy resilience, and AI were adopted, and a defence co-development project was announced, reinforcing their strategic alignment as members of the Quad, an alliance perceived to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

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