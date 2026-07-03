Dollar Plummets as Yen Soars Amid Job Report Shockwave

The Dollar Fell Sharply On Thursday After The Closely Watched June Employment Report Showed Us Employers Added Far Fewer Jobs Than Expected

The U.S. dollar experienced a sharp decline on Thursday following a disappointing June employment report showing only 57,000 jobs added, far below the anticipated 110,000. This prompted a rally in Japan's yen as market traders reacted to potential intervention from Japanese authorities.

Capital flows linked to the artificial intelligence boom had buoyed the dollar amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Nevertheless, the weaker job numbers led markets to reassess the likelihood of a rate increase by September, reducing the predicted chance from 67% to 54%.

Meanwhile, Japanese officials have been signaling a more aggressive stance on currency intervention, shunning traditional telegraph risks, which contributed to the yen's biggest one-day gain against the dollar since April 30. Trader speculation intensified over whether Tokyo had already engaged in market activity to combat yen weakness.