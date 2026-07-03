Dollar Dips Amid Tepid Jobs Report: Yen and Euro React

The Us Dollar Fell Towards Its Biggest Weekly Loss In Weeks On Friday After A Tepid Us Jobs Report Cooled Market Expectations For A Nearterm Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike

The U.S. dollar staggered towards its steepest weekly decline in 12 weeks following a lukewarm jobs report that tempered market expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike, lending some relief to the struggling Japanese yen.

Amidst broad dollar weakness, the euro climbed to a near two-week high, while sterling rose significantly. These movements provided some respite to the yen, although markets remain jittery over potential intervention after recent jumps. The dollar's battering continued as U.S. jobs reports showed slowed growth, impacting bets over a forthcoming rate hike.

Market anticipation for a September Fed hike has dwindled, with chances dropping from 55% to 35%. U.S. Treasury yields also tapered. Analysts warn that caution is advised, with potential intervention risks on the horizon. Japanese finance authorities remain alert, closely monitoring and ready to act, as uncertainties around currency movements linger.