Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Deal Ripples

Euro zone longer-dated bond yields are set for a weekly rise, the first since June. Germany's 10-year bond yield increased amid market adjustments post-U.S.-Iran deal, which influenced oil prices and ECB rate predictions. The yield curve steepened, reflecting economic growth concerns and global market influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Euro Zone Longerdated Bond Yields Were Set For A Weekly Rise On Friday | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:44 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Deal Ripples
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Euro zone longer-dated bond yields are experiencing a notable weekly rise, marking their first increase since early June. This upward trend follows traders' adjustments after the initial decline post-U.S.-Iran deal announcement.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose by 2 basis points, settling at 2.92%, showing consistent growth over the past week. Despite this increase, it remains below the mid-May peak of 3.20%. The recent U.S.-Iran agreement reopened the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil prices to fall near $70 per barrel, subsequently lowering market expectations for another European Central Bank rate hike this year.

The yield curve is steepening as Germany's shorter-dated bonds show little change, with the 2-year yield up slightly at 2.51%. Analysts attribute this steepening to diminished future rate hike expectations and weaker business activity data impacting economic growth prospects, coupled with external market influences from Japan.

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