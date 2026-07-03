Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Deal Ripples

Euro zone longer-dated bond yields are experiencing a notable weekly rise, marking their first increase since early June. This upward trend follows traders' adjustments after the initial decline post-U.S.-Iran deal announcement.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose by 2 basis points, settling at 2.92%, showing consistent growth over the past week. Despite this increase, it remains below the mid-May peak of 3.20%. The recent U.S.-Iran agreement reopened the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil prices to fall near $70 per barrel, subsequently lowering market expectations for another European Central Bank rate hike this year.

The yield curve is steepening as Germany's shorter-dated bonds show little change, with the 2-year yield up slightly at 2.51%. Analysts attribute this steepening to diminished future rate hike expectations and weaker business activity data impacting economic growth prospects, coupled with external market influences from Japan.