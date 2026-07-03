Dollar Dips: Jobs Report Eases Fed Rate Hike Fears, Yen Gains Strength

The U.S. dollar faced its largest weekly loss in three months following a lackluster jobs report that tempered expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike. This downturn provided some relief to the Japanese yen, which had struggled due to market volatility and intervention threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Was Heading Towards Its Biggest Weekly Loss In Weeks On Friday After A Tepid Us Jobs Report Cooled Market Expectations For A Nearterm Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:43 IST
Dollar Dips: Jobs Report Eases Fed Rate Hike Fears, Yen Gains Strength
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is on track to record its most significant weekly decline in 12 weeks, as a moderate U.S. jobs report has dampened market anticipation for an immediate Federal Reserve interest rate increase, boosting the beleaguered Japanese yen.

Weakened by the broader dollar, the euro climbed to nearly a two-week high at $1.1446, improving by 0.5% this week, while the pound sterling rose to $1.3355, marking its best performance in nearly three months with a 1.1% weekly gain. The yen also benefitted, strengthening to under 161 per dollar. Still, market sentiment remained jittery due to potential intervention risks after a sudden rise Thursday lifted it from a historic low of 162.84.

Following reports of slackening U.S. job growth in June and revised lower payroll gains for the previous two months, the dollar's value declined as traders scaled back their bets on an imminent rate hike, now gauging a 45% likelihood for a September hike based on the CME FedWatch tool. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields recoiled, with the 2-year notes experiencing a 4 basis-point drop, breaking a three-day streak of gains.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026