Oil Diplomacy: Iran's Negotiations with Japan Amid Sanction Eases
Iran is negotiating oil sales with Japanese companies as they seek longer U.S. sanction waivers and assurances on shipping safety. The U.S. eased sanctions to encourage a peace deal with Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's oil sales continue primarily to China amid longstanding sanctions.
Iran has entered discussions to sell its oil to Japanese companies. These potential buyers are requesting extended U.S. sanctions waivers and guarantees regarding secure shipping conditions in the Gulf, according to multiple Iranian and Western sources.
The United States relaxed restrictions on Iranian oil sales in June, aiming to broker a final peace settlement with Tehran. This comes as a trade-off for Iran's commitment to nuclear transparency and maintaining freedom of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Historically, China has been Iran's principal oil customer, especially after nations like South Korea, Japan, India, and those in Europe ceased their purchases due to stringent U.S. sanctions post-2018 when President Donald Trump exited the nuclear agreement.
The existing sanctions waiver, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, authorizes the sale of crude oil, alongside petrochemical and petroleum products originating from Iran, up until August 21. As of now, Japan's foreign ministry and the U.S. Treasury have not provided any comments regarding these developments.
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