India, Japan Deepen AI Partnership With New Cooperation Roadmap

India and Japan have unveiled a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, outlining plans to expand research, develop secure AI infrastructure, promote responsible governance, and build a stronger talent ecosystem as both countries seek to shape the future of AI together.

Shared vision for trusted and responsible AI

The joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae describes artificial intelligence as a transformative technology that is reshaping economies, industries, governance, scientific research, and national security. Recognising its far-reaching impact, both leaders agreed that decisions made today on AI development and regulation will influence innovation, economic growth, and global stability for years to come.

India and Japan pledged to work together to build an AI ecosystem that is safe, secure, trustworthy, inclusive, human-centric, sustainable, and accountable. The partnership also aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision and Japan's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, reflecting a shared commitment to creating resilient digital and economic ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South.

The two countries reaffirmed support for international cooperation on AI governance through platforms including the G20, OECD, the Global Partnership on AI, the United Nations, and the Hiroshima AI Process, while backing efforts to encourage greater participation from developing nations in shaping global AI standards.

Research, infrastructure and talent take centre stage

A major focus of the agreement is expanding collaboration in AI research, digital infrastructure, and skilled workforce development. India and Japan agreed to strengthen cooperation on data centres, GPU computing resources, semiconductors, secure digital infrastructure, and resilient AI supply chains while jointly examining opportunities and risks across the AI technology stack.

The roadmap also encourages deeper collaboration between governments, industry, and academic institutions to develop multilingual, open-source, and domain-specific AI models. Several new agreements were welcomed, including collaborations involving IIT Bombay, BharatGen Technology Foundation, Japan's National Institute of Informatics, Sarvam, Preferred Networks, India AI, and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Human resource development forms another important part of the partnership. Both countries committed to expanding research exchanges, internships, and employment opportunities while supporting the previously announced target of bringing 500 highly skilled Indian AI professionals to Japan by 2030 through stronger academic and industrial collaboration.

AI for public good and global cooperation

The leaders also highlighted the importance of ensuring AI benefits society as a whole. They endorsed the vision of "AI for All" and committed to promoting AI applications that improve public services, support sustainable development, and address shared economic and social challenges.

The roadmap places strong emphasis on cybersecurity, child safety, responsible AI deployment, scientific research, and AI-enabled innovation while encouraging public-private partnerships to develop practical solutions that can be replicated across countries. Both sides also agreed to support AI capacity building and technical assistance for partner nations, particularly across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South.

The announcement concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Japan's decision to host an AI Summit at the earliest opportunity, marking another step in the growing strategic partnership between the two countries in emerging technologies.