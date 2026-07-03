The Russian City Of Novorossiysk Said On Friday It Had Suspended Gasoline Sales To Private Motorists

In a dramatic escalation of automotive fuel shortages across Russia, the city of Novorossiysk announced a halt on gasoline sales to private motorists. Black Sea resort Anapa is also dealing with petrol station tensions by deploying Cossacks to prevent conflicts.

The shortages arise from Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, with motorists now restricted to just 20 liters of fuel per vehicle in affected areas. This comes as Russia imports gasoline from distant suppliers such as India, aiming to ease the crisis while maintaining order.

Tensions are further heightened by accusations leveled by police in Krasnodar, who apprehended individuals suspected of illegally reselling gasoline. Meanwhile, conflict persists with daily exchanges of attacks between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the geopolitical strain affecting local populations.