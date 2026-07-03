Cossacks And Volunteers Have Stepped In To Help City Officials And Police Keep Order And Prevent Conflicts At Petrol Stations In The Popular Russian Black Sea Resort Of Anapa

Cossacks and volunteers have taken on the task of assisting city officials and police in maintaining order at petrol stations in Russia's Black Sea resort, Anapa. This action comes as Ukrainian strikes worsen the nationwide fuel crisis.

The crisis has forced Russia to import gasoline from countries as far away as India. In Anapa, the Cossacks—a historical military and social group known for their distinctive attire—help manage conflict and maintain orderly queues at petrol stations.

Moreover, new regulations limit drivers to buying 20 liters of fuel per car, a move that, according to local residents and officials, has reduced waiting times from hours to just 30 to 40 minutes.