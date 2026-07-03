India's Middle Class: The Driving Force Behind Economic Growth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the Les Rencontres Économiques d'Aix-en-Provence 2026 in France, emphasized India's middle class as the nation's growth engine. She credited rising consumption and government measures like financial inclusion, digital connectivity, tax relief, and social welfare schemes for this economic surge.

Sitharaman noted India remains the fastest-growing large economy post-COVID, thanks to middle-class consumption. This demographic accounts for 31% of the population and is expanding at a 6.3% annual rate since 1995. Projections suggest India will surpass China in middle-class population size between 2030 and 2035, sparking widespread economic activity, even in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Key initiatives such as Jan Dhan accounts, accessible credit, digital payments, reduced GST rates, investments in education, and income tax relief are bolstering the middle class's purchasing power. Sitharaman also highlighted universal health insurance and affordable medicines as measures cutting household expenses, further empowering consumers. Her visit stems from initiatives to strengthen India-France ties in investment, technology, and economic cooperation.