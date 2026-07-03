Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Russian Training Reports

Germany Has Summoned The Chinese Ambassador Over Reports That China Is Training Russian Soldiers

Germany has called in the Chinese ambassador to discuss claims that China is training Russian soldiers. The allegations, reported by Spiegel, have raised serious concerns amidst growing global tension.

The summoning highlights Germany's stance on addressing potential threats to international peace and stability. The German government is seeking an explanation from China regarding these reports.

This diplomatic action underscores the importance of transparency in defense collaborations, as any alliance shifts could significantly impact global geopolitical dynamics.