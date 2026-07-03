Record Highs: European Markets Surge Amid Rate Speculation

Europes Benchmark Stoxx Hit An Intraday Record High On Friday And Logged Its Biggest Weekly Jump In Over A Month

The STOXX 600 index, considered Europe's benchmark, reached an intraday record high on Friday, driven by gains in cyclical stocks and investor reluctance towards an expected U.S. interest rate hike. The broad index hit 652.35, ending the week with its largest jump since mid-May.

Germany's DAX also notched an all-time high, closing 0.8% up, with Siemens contributing the most by rising 2.6%. Technology firms, including Aixtron, Soitec, and BE Semiconductor, saw substantial gains as European indices attracted investor demand due to lower stock valuations compared to U.S. markets.

Defense stocks rose amidst Russian military action in Ukraine, as increases in defense spending are anticipated during geopolitical tensions. Investors speculate the Federal Reserve might delay interest rate hikes, reinforced by a lukewarm U.S. employment report. Overall, European markets are showing encouraging signs of stability amidst inflation and economic growth concerns.