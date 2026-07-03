Stocks Surge Amidst Economic Expansion Signals

Global stocks extended gains as a tepid U.S. jobs report moderated rate hike expectations and regional indices indicated economic growth in June. Europe's STOXX 600 hit record highs, while South Korea's Kospi surged on tech stock recovery. Analysts noted a cooling U.S. labor market amidst inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Extended Gains On Friday After A Lukewarm Us Jobs Report Softened Expectations For An Imminent Rate Hike From The Federal Reserve And Regional Activity Gauges Pointed To An Economic Expansion During June Europes Broadest Index Hit A Record High And Was Set For Its Biggest Weekly Gain In Over A Month The Paneuropean Stoxx Reached Before Settling To A Steadied Germanys Dax Index Rose | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:15 IST
Stocks Surge Amidst Economic Expansion Signals
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Global stocks increased on Friday following a subdued U.S. jobs report that eased fears of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Additionally, regional indicators suggested an economic expansion in June.

Europe's comprehensive stock index achieved record levels, driven by strong performances in utilities, industrials, and basic materials sectors. Germany's DAX rose by 0.4%, while the UK index experienced a slight dip.

In Asia, South Korea's Kospi index rose significantly, mainly due to a rebound in tech stocks. In contrast, the U.S. labor market showed signs of cooling, influencing reduced expectations of an imminent interest rate increase.

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