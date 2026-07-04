From Foster Parent to Tech Entrepreneur: The AI-Powered Journey of Michelle Turner
Michelle Turner, founder of Here Now Health, leveraged AI technology to transition from foster parent to the head of a mental health platform for foster children. Despite lacking formal business qualifications, AI helped her secure venture capital and rapidly grow her company, highlighting AI’s transformative role in entrepreneurship.
Michelle Turner, former foster parent and founder of Here Now Health, exemplifies how AI is reshaping entrepreneurship. Utilizing AI tools, she launched a mental health platform specifically for foster children, raising venture capital without traditional business credentials.
Turner’s success story underscores AI's potential to democratize business by reducing startup costs and complexity, enabling rapid scaling and job creation even in traditional sectors. The broader economic impact of AI is a point of study for Federal Reserve officials, who note potential increases in productivity alongside structural shifts in the labor market.
In the evolving AI economy, experts warn of potential shocks similar to past trade globalization effects, particularly for clerical and administrative roles susceptible to automation. Yet, some industry voices, like Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, perceive AI as a solution to labor shortages in skilled fields, hinting at both opportunities and disruptions ahead.
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