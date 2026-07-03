TVET Colleges Key to Jobs and Growth, Says Deputy Minister

South Africa is strengthening its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector to equip young people with practical skills that can lead to employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic growth, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has said.

TVET education seen as a driver of economic growth

Speaking at the Grand Finale of the Unilever TVET Cook Challenge in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Mhlauli described TVET colleges as vital institutions that prepare young South Africans for careers that keep industries and communities functioning.

She said the country needs skilled artisans, technicians, hospitality professionals, agricultural specialists, mechanics, electricians, welders, plumbers, and chefs alongside traditional professions such as lawyers, accountants, and engineers. According to the Deputy Minister, practical skills are essential for building a stronger economy, which is why government continues to invest in expanding and improving the TVET sector.

Mhlauli stressed that developing a capable workforce is central to creating more economic opportunities and ensuring South Africa has the skills needed across a wide range of industries.

Young chefs encouraged to build businesses

Addressing learners pursuing careers in hospitality, Mhlauli encouraged them to see entrepreneurship as an achievable path rather than focusing only on finding employment. She said the culinary industry offers opportunities across restaurants, hotels, tourism, catering, food manufacturing, baking, event management, food styling, digital content creation, and product innovation. Many successful entrepreneurs, she noted, started with little more than a passion for food and the determination to succeed.

The Deputy Minister urged graduates to use their qualifications as the foundation for building businesses that create jobs for others. She pointed to government support available through the National Youth Development Agency, the Small Enterprise Development Agency, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, and the Industrial Development Corporation, all of which provide financial assistance and business development support to eligible young entrepreneurs. She encouraged aspiring business owners to take advantage of these programmes and transform their skills into enterprises that contribute to South Africa's economy.

Youth urged to honour history through active participation

Reflecting on the legacy of the 16 June 1976 youth uprisings, Mhlauli said the young people who stood up against an unequal education system fought to create opportunities for future generations. She said every investment in education, apprenticeship, bursary, and youth enterprise continues the vision of those who sacrificed for a more equal society. Expanding opportunities for young South Africans, she added, is one of the most meaningful ways to honour that legacy.

The Deputy Minister also called on young people to register to vote and participate actively in the country's democracy. She said decisions made through democratic processes shape education, economic policy, entrepreneurship, investment, and employment, making youth participation essential to South Africa's future.