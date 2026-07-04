Finance Minister Sitharaman Applauds Indian Role in Global Fusion Project
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the ITER facility in France, praising Indian contributions to nuclear fusion energy research. The minister lauded the efforts of Indian scientists and companies like L&T and TCS participating in this large-scale international collaboration aimed at revolutionizing sustainable energy.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman toured the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility in Cadarache, France, on Saturday, commending Indian scientists, engineers, and companies for their contributions to this ambitious nuclear fusion energy initiative, as per the Ministry of Finance's updates on X.
The ITER project, which aims to build the world's largest experimental tokamak nuclear fusion reactor, has seven member countries, including India. During her visit, Sitharaman expressed appreciation for the engineers and scientists dedicated to this groundbreaking project, which promises to deliver sustainable clean energy.
Sitharaman also received briefings on India's role in the project's development and praised notable Indian industry's involvement. The Finance Minister interacted with Indian professionals from companies like L&T and TCS, underlining the critical role of Indian talent in this global venture.
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