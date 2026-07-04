India Lifts Gas Supply Restrictions Amid Renewed Middle East Exports

India has revoked restrictions on gas suppliers after the resumption of liquefied natural gas shipments from the Middle East. Previously, emergency measures were introduced in March to redirect gas supplies to essential users due to disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Has Withdrawn An Order Imposing Curbs On Gas Suppliers As Supply Of Liquefied Natural Gas Has Resumed From The Middle East | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:51 IST
India Lifts Gas Supply Restrictions Amid Renewed Middle East Exports
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India has lifted restrictions on gas suppliers following the resumption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the Middle East, according to a Saturday notification. This move signifies a crucial shift back to normalcy in the supply chain.

The restrictions had initially been imposed in March when India activated emergency contingencies to reroute gas supplies from non-prioritized sectors to critical users, after disruptions of LNG shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The resumption of regular LNG operations in the Middle East marks a stabilizing factor for India's energy sector, ensuring consistent energy supplies to meet domestic and industrial demands.

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