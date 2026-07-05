Iran-Qatar Maritime Trade Resumes After Hiatus

Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has restarted following a five-month pause. Iran's commercial attaché in Doha announced that shipping between Iran's Dayyer port and Qatar's Al Ruwais port has resumed, thanks to coordinated efforts between the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maritime Trade Between Iran And Qatar Has Resumed After A Roughly Fivemonth Suspension | Updated: 05-07-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 16:22 IST
Iran-Qatar Maritime Trade Resumes After Hiatus
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After a five-month suspension, maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has recommenced, according to Iran’s commercial attaché in Doha.

Abbas Abdolkhani informed state media on Sunday that the shipping route between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s Al Ruwais port is active once more.

This development follows concerted efforts by the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities to facilitate the trade route's reactivation.

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