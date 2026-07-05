OPEC+ Raises Oil Output Amid Geopolitical Shifts

In a strategic move, OPEC+ announced a further hike in oil output targets starting in August, aimed at augmenting global oil supplies as prices continue to decline. This development comes amid the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for oil exports, which has caused pressure on prices.

The decision, made in an online meeting, will see an increase of 188,000 barrels per day in August. This follows similar quota expansions for June and July and adds to the nearly 800,000 barrels per day increase enacted earlier this year. However, geopolitical conflicts have restricted these increases to paper plans.

Geopolitical tensions have significantly impacted OPEC+ production. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, impacting some crucial OPEC+ members. Nonetheless, a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran signals potential stability. Meanwhile, OPEC+ faces internal challenges with the UAE's exit and Iraq's push for higher production quotas.